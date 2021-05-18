Cross, Tallent will soon be sporting National Championship rings





Clinton County High School athletes have long heard the phrase “Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog”

Now, two former Bulldog athletes can claim another forever moniker as well . . . “Once a National Champion, always a National Champion.”

Former standout Bulldog football players JonAllen Cross and Parker Tallent can now forever claim the title of “National Champion” after the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders returned home to Columbia last week with a NAIA National Football Championship title in tow.

The Blue Raiders won its first ever National Championship title last week when it capped off a perfect season with 45-13 win over Northwestern Iowa in the NAIA FCS National Championship Game.

Both Cross and Tallent are freshman members of the Blue Raiders squad, and while neither dressed out for the national championship game, Lindsey Wilson Sports Information Director Chris Wells told the Clinton County News Monday night in an email that both were considered to be very important members of the team.

“They will both get championship rings and were integral members of our prep teams,” Wells said. “That is where a lot of freshmen get their start.”

Cross played his senior season with Clinton County in 2019, while Tallent was a 2020 senior with the Bulldogs.

Cross red-shirted with Lindsey Wilson during his first year, making him a red-shirt freshman this season, joining the same class as his former teammate Tallent on the Blue Raiders squad.

Cross is the son of Raymond Cross, Sherri Barney and Doug Barney, is a defensive lineman for the Blue Raiders, wearing jersey number 51.

Tallent plays tight end for Lindsey Wilson, and is the son of Charlotte and Rocky Tallent. He wears Blue Raider jersey number 89.

Lindsey Wilson has only fielded a football team for some 10 years, but has moved into the spotlight with tremendous recruiting efforts since the program began.

Head coach Chris Oliver was named the AFCA-NAIA National Coach of the Year.

Oliver, who became the program’s first ever head coach back in 2010, improves his overall record to 93-33 alongside winning his first national championship.

The Blue Raiders’ perfect season included a 7-0 home record, 3-0 on away games and 1-0 on neutral fields.