Together again . . .

With the COVID-19 pandemic appearing to finally get under control, government agencies and groups have begun to be able to hold in-person meetings and gatherings for the first time in over a year. Last Thursday, the Clinton County Industrial Development Authority hosted a multi-agency meeting with the Clinton County Tourism Commission and the Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at the Clinton County Welcome Center. Kentucky Representative Josh Branscum (R-Russell Springs), spoke to those present, giving a summary of the recently concluded 2021 Kentucky General Assembly, listening to comments about the problems that have arisen due to the COVID–19 shutdowns in Albany and Clinton County, and fielding questions about a host of topics.