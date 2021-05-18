School board votes 5-0 to not give students a ‘do-over’ chance

On a unanimous vote of the five members of the Clinton County Board of Education present at Monday night’s regular meeting, it was decided to not allow students in the district to repeat their most recent grade.

The vote came in regards to what is being referred to across Kentucky as the “do-over” program and has been put in place through a piece of legislation passed in this session by the Kentucky General Assembly, SB (Senate Bill) 128.

Ironically, the bill was drafted and sponsored by Kentucky Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville), who represents Clinton County as a part of his 16th Senate District.

The program would offer high school students who feel they were “shortchanged” on some level due to the COVID-19 experiences of the past 18 months, the chance for a “do-over” of their last year of high school.

Wise, in a column recently promoting the “supplemental school year” has often referred to his program as a “mulligan” year for students.

While the program offers a repeat of the student’s academic experiences they feel were missed or shortchanged, it also would offer some the chance to be involved in another year of athletic eligibility.

“SB 128 provides an enhancement opportunity for students whose educational experiences were affected by COVID over the past year” Wise penned in his regular column published in the Clinton County News. “SB 128 is not a mandate, but it provides a choice to those students who believe they could benefit from another year of education.”

However, after a brief back and forth discussion between some of he school board members on hand Monday night, and one parent who was speaking in favor of the board allowing for the “do-over” the local board voted unanimously to not approve the measure for local students.

Reportedly, there were 17 students in the Clinton Count school system who had filed requests to repeat the 2020-21 year.

The law stipulated that each local school district would have to decide whether or not to accept the do-over for students filing the necessary “do-over” requesting paperwork, on a blanket basis.

The board, rather than hearing public comments prior to adjournment, altered the agenda format and opened the floor for comments, in which one parent spoke.

Some students were also in attendance, but did not comment on the issue at hand, that being House Bill 128, state proposed legislation that apparently would allow students, especially athletes, who wished to repeat the year over to do so, due to COVID-19.

The parent spoke in favor of HB 128 and requested the board support the legislation. She said she was for all students and that all students of Clinton County had suffered academically this past year.

Speaking on her children’s behalf, she said the “extra year could be used to benefit from.”

The issue was listed on the agenda for later in the meeting and when it came up, after reservations voiced by Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson and three of the five board members on hand about the bill, the board eventually voted to deny House Bill 128.

The motion was made by board member Kevin Marcum, seconded by Bobbie Stone and passed by unanimous vote.

Parson said about the legislation that it was obvious there would be winners and losers and it would be disliked by some either way, adding “Which is best for the kids?”

He said it is essentially an extra year for KHSAA sports eligibility, but added the district had to consider all the kids. “Being retained in school should be a local decision,” he said.

He said Senate Bill 128 was basically “all or nothing” and said he struggled with the thought of students having to do an academic year over. He also said it was “bad to put athletics over academics, that’s my ethics as an educator,” he added.

Parson said he hated to override teachers, saying students can still get what they need without it (SB 128). “I do have reservations about SB 128,” he concluded.

Board member Marcum said, “In good conscious, I cannot see myself voting for this bill. It’s not for all the kids.”

Board member Stone said she felt it would be hard to keep students’ attention if sent back to school to take the same classes they have already had. She also expressed concern that she knew of no school board members or educators that were asked for input prior to the bill being proposed.

Board Chairperson Leslie Stockton said, “On the surface, it seemed like a good thing,” but she added, after studying the bill, one question led to many more. “We have to put academics first,” she said.

Prior to making the motion to deny participation in SB 128, Marcum said he felt school boards had been put in this position by legislators to involve boards to make decisions or take the blame.

In other business

The board meeting opened with a Moment of Inspiration, given by CCHS Community Service Club students Abbi Young and Nathan Brown.

Under Bulldog Boost, CCMS students Zach and Valerie Marcum were recognized as being the Most Improved Students for the 2021 school year and they were presented certificates by the board.

During the meeting, a host of other items were taken up, including a presentation by CCHS Principal Ken Dearborn, who outlined some things the school has already done and plans for the 2021-22 school year, including increasing dual credit opportunities for students. He also discussed the ballgames that are broadcast by students from the high school, scheduling and other items.

During the monthly superintendent’s report, Parson noted that masks would still be required for students throughout the remainder of this school year, mentioned Educator’s Appreciation Week, ESSER III funds and noted the District Facilities Plan has been forwarded to the KDE (Kentucky Department of Education.)

Courtney Norris and Mike Reeves then gave the monthly finance report,with Norris presenting the tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Following the report, the board approved the tentative budget in the total amount of $17,676,497.77. The motion to approve was made by Marcum and passed unanimously.

In other business, the school board:

* Approved the schools’ activity budgets.

* On a motion by board member Gary Norris, voted to request the utilization of $217,000 in operational funding through KDE.

* Approved an amendment to the 2020-21 certified salary schedule which included a one time $1,000 stipend for each employee for their extra work during COVID.

* On a motion by board member Ronald Albertson, voted to amend the classified salary schedule to include a one time $1,000 stipend for classified employees.

* Voted to approve the 2020-21 certified salary schedule, which includes a one percent pay increase.

* Voted to approve the 2020-21 classified salary schedule which includes a 50 cents per hour raise and $14 per hour for bus drivers.

* Voted for the approval of substitute teacher salary schedule with minor changes depending on college hours and/or those having teacher certification.

* Approved the 2021-22 extra service increments.

* Approved for applications for the 2021-22 emergency substitute teachers.

* On a motion by Albertson, approved monthly pay dates for the coming year.

* Voted to approve the certified positions of reading and math intervention teachers at CCHS.

* Approved to establish a certified transition position at the Early Childhood Center.

* On a motion by Marcum, voted to establish a classified (Occupational Therapist) position at the ECC.

* Voted to change a position to assistant at the Early Childhood Center.

* Approved the disposal of outdated technology.

* Approved Berkley Accident & Health (Roberts) Insurance as student insurance carrier at a rate of $44,548 with a 10 year catastrophic coverage of $7.5 million per student.

* Approved Forward Edge as the school district’s drug testing company.

* Renewed membership to GRREC (Green River Regional Education Cooperative.)

* Approved ONSOLVE as the district’s one-call system carrier at a rate of $1.19 per student.

* Approved the annual agreement with the Family Resource Youth Service Center.

* Approved the annual agreement with Cumberland Family Medical Center, Inc.

* Approved renewal for three years of a Preventive Maintenance Service agreement with TRANE.

* Approved an agreement with Head Start Special Education Services.

* Approved consent items which included minutes, a leave of absence, subsequent disbursements and payment of bills.

The 53 minute meeting was then adjourned.

The school board’s next work session will be Thursday, June 17, and next regular business meeting Monday, June 21. Both meetings begin at 5 p.m. at the old Central Office building conference room and are open to the public.