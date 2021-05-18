More drug related charges, arrests

Local law enforcement continued its work against local illegal drug activity last week, making several arrests in relation to drug activity, in addition to serving Clinton County Grand Jury warrants,including one that involved charges of an attack against a local law enforcement officer.

According to reports from the Clinton County Grand Jury, as well as reports from the Clinton County Jail:

Troy L Pryor, 58, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, was arrested by Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent on May 11, 2021 on an indictment warrant charging possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth); possession of marijuana: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pryor was lodged in the Clinton Count Jail.

Randall L. Dicken 55, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Rodney Shelton on May 11, 2021 on an indictment warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication.

Dicken was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jason L. Murphy, 22, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested by Sheriff’s Deputy Kent McDaniel on May 14, 2021 on an indictment warrant charging him with probation violation possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth), possession of marijuana.

Murphy was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Rocky A. Machino, 59, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin, on an indictment warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth)

Maschino was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

John G. Diamond, 30, of Albany, was arrested on May 11, 2021, by Deputy Sheriff Rodney Shelton on an indictment warrant, charging him with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault on a police officer, 3rd degree (three counts); criminal mischief, 3rd degree; disarming a peace officer

Diamond was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Arnold Paul Bell, 55, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on May 12, 2021, by Deputy Shefiff Chris McGuffin, on charges of probation violation on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bell was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Ferdinand Gerger, 62, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on May 14, 2021, by Deputy Sheriff Kent McDaniel, and was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gerger was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Misty Duvall, 38, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on May 15, 2021, by Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin and charged with probation violation on possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree; resisting arrest; tampering with physical evidence; operating on a suspended or revoked license.

Duvall was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.