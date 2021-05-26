Top three of 2021

As 114 students walk across the stage on Friday night to pick up their diplomas, three will walk across with very special honors as being the top three grade point averages in the Class of 2021. This year was a little different because of the fact that all three of the top averages were a tie. Brown is the son of Chad and Tracie Brown. McCutchen is the daughter of Jaimeson and Christy McCutchen and Young is the daughter of Kevan and Lezlee Young. Graduation will be held Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. on the football field.

Nathan Brown



Autumn McCutchen

Abbigale Young