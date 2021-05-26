Albany VFW to be part of Memorial Day program in Monticello

(Article contributed)

With Memorial Day coming up on Monday, May 31st – let’s all take a moment to remember our local Veterans and those across our great nation who have served in the military protecting our freedom.

A Memorial Day program is scheduled to be held Monday, May 31, at 9:00 a.m. central time, at the Wayne County High School gymnasium parking lot.

All veterans and family members from Wayne and surrounding counties are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and attend a special Memorial Day celebration

Clinton County will also be participating in this memorable occasion with VFW 1096 Chaplain, Bro. Bobby Sawyer taking part, along with Clinton County High School’s JROTC Bulldog Battalion.

During Monday’s service, Chapter 105 will recognize approximately 20 to thirty Veterans the D.A.V. was unable to conduct military services for over the past several months. Other local service men and women – both past and present – will receive special recognition.

Morgan said, “I’m here for one reason only, to do what I can for Veterans.” A traditional part of a local Veteran’s funeral is a final farewell by Chapter 105. He told of the Wayne County Chapter’s members ranging in age from thirty to the low 90s.

Precautionary measures were taken over the past year, with the widespread Covid pandemic creating safety concerns. Just last month, Chapter 105 returned to conducting military funerals. Morgan said it takes a minimum of eleven men to conduct a service and they have 24 qualified members.

Two of men fold the flag – 7 conduct a twenty one gun salute – one calls command and takes 3 shell casings to place in the flag before it’s given to family members. The bugler also plays taps. Military funerals are normally conducted at the gravesite, unless rainy conditions lead to the service being held at the funeral home.

Wayne County D.A.V. Chapter 105 is celebrating its 75th year in 2021.

The Wayne County D.A.V. is not only composed of five counties, but entails 250-plus members from Kentucky and several other states.

Ken Upchurch, 52nd District State Representative, will be the keynote speaker and the itinerary is filled with special heartfelt memories you can take home with you and keep for years to come.