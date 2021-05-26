George Wendell Richardson, 80, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, after a brief illness.

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, to the late Walter B. and Dora Lee Stockton Richardson.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Lou Mundt Richardson; a son, Marc (Dani) Richardson of Byrdstown; a daughter, Kimberly (Timothy) Booher of Byrdstown; grandchildren, Morgan, Hannah, and Parker Richardson, Mary Madeline, Nicholas, Spencer, and Brycen (Ayla) Booher; a sister, Arnel Goodwin of New Castle, Indiana; several extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Earl, James, Perry Hay, Bazle Richardson, Nita Lindsey and infant sister Elizabeth Richardson.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 10:00 a..m. at Smyrna Cemetery in Byrdstown, with Military Honors at graveside by the Volunteer Pickett County Veterans Honor Guard. Bro. James Rigney will officiate. The family will welcome friends at the graveside.

Hall Funeral Home of Livingston, Tennessee is in charge of arrangements.