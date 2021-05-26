Sharon Annalee Thrasher, 72, of Flint, Michigan, died May 18, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Ellis Thrasher; children, Ellis R. Thrasher, Jr. of Flint, and Barbara Sue (Neil) Estes of Davison; grandchildren, Donovan Estes and Emily Estes; brother, Walter L. (Sheila) Willett of Burton; sister-in-law, Charlene McChristion of Burton; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James McChristion.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 24 at West Carpenter Church of Christ in Flint, Michigan.

Burial followed at Flint Memorial Park Cemetery.

Those desiring may make contributions to Muscular Dystrophy Association, American Kidney Fund, or American Diabetes Association.

Tributes may be shared on the obituaries page of www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

Sharp Funeral Home and Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements.