Daisy Lavella Huddleston, 77, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of Andrew and Flossie Huddleston. She was a Christian, and a member of Jones Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Western Kentucky University with a degree in Economics. She worked as a dietician for the hospital in Bridgeport, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Macie Wanella Huddleston, Athleta Moore and her brother, Irettis Riley.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and other family members.

The funeral was conducted on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial was in the Poplar Grove Cemetery.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.