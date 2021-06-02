Kimberly Jo Ferguson

, 53, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at The Medical Center-Albany.

She was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Shelby Miller, and also a son, Shelby Ferguson.

She is survived by a daughter, Celeste Ferguson, and a son, Lukas Ferguson; her mother and step-father, Dot Miller Hurt and Fred Hurt; one brother, Chris Miller, all of Albany.

The family has chosen cremation, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

