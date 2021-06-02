, 88, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at T.J. Sampson Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Emery and Carrie Riddle McClellan, and a member of Highway Nazarene Church.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, John, and Roy David McClellan, and one grandchild.

She is survived by her companion, Donald Pennycuff; two daughters, Deborah Staley, and Shelah Smith; one son, Ronald (Barbara) Smith, all of Burkesville, Kentucky; one sister, Uldean Smith, of Indiana; three brothers, Otis (Peggy) McClellan and Billy (Dot) McClellan, of Albany, and Russell McClellan, of Byrdstown, Tennessee; four step-children, Doug, Ricky, and James Pennycuff, and Mary Neana; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two step grandchildren.

Services were held Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Grant officiating. Burial was in Smith’s Grove Cemetery in Cumberland County.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Geneva Mae McClellan Smith