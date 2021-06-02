, 82, of Albany, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at Cookeville Regional Hospital in Cookeville, Tennessee.

He was the son of the late Willard and Oma Frost Denney and a member of Grace Fellowship Church. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lora Lee Denney.

He is survived by his wife, Mattie Polson Denney; a daughter, Ginger Russell; a son, Shane (Sherry) Denney, all of Albany; five grandchildren, Alicia Lambert (Chris Stockton), Hayden (Makia) Mason, Kelsea Mason, Victoria Mason (Sawyer) Stalcup, and Summer Denney; two great-grandchildren, Makina Mason and Alaina Mason

Services were held Friday, May 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. Allen Polston officiating. Burial was in the Craig Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Ray Lee Denney