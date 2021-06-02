, 61, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was born in Lebanon, Indiana, the son of Thomas Melvin and Effie Sue Jones Redman.

He was a truck driver at Superbird Trucking.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William “Billy” Redman and Johnny Redman, and a sister, Gleenie Starlene.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Susan Tallent Redman of Monticello, Kentucky; a daughter, Alice Marie (Shawn) Knight of Lafayette, Indiana,; step-children, Jonathan Michael Blaesing and James Carvin (Melanie Beth) Blaesing both of Muncie, Indiana; siblings, Pauline Redman of Albany, Kentucky, Letha (Bill) Martin of Smith Grove, Kentucky, Cindy (Ray) Johnson of Pall Mall, Tennessee, Ricky (Sherry) Redman and Delbert (Tonya McGall) Redman, both of Albany, Kentucky; ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, along with several nieces and nephews.

The Graveside service was conducted on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Old Bethel Cemetery with Ricky Redman officiating.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at campbell-new.com.

Robert Martin Redman