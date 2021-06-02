, 80, of Breeding, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Metcalfe Health Care Center in Edmonton, Kentucky.

She was born in Berwyn, Illinois, the daughter of Herman Youngman, Jr. and Mary J. Williams Youngman. She was of Methodist faith, a member of Breeding United Methodist Church, and a restaurant owner in Phoenix, Arizona.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Arthur “Billy” Youngman.

She is survived by her sons, Jack Cleland of California and Marty Kucera of Arizona, and several other relatives.

A graveside service was conducted on Monday, May 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Breeding, Kentucky with Bro. Larry Lemmon officiating.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

Donna Mae Youngman Garcia