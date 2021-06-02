Drug Court Month proclaimed

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig, left, and Barry Cross, with the Kentucky Courts system, were together last week as Craig signed a proclamation declaring May as Drug Court Month in Clinton County.

Drug courts have been in place in Kentucky for the past 20 years, restoring lives, reuniting families, and making communities safer by facilitating community wide partnerships that bring together criminal justice, public safety, and treatment professionals in the fight against substance abuse.

Drug courts are also recognized as the most successful criminal justice intervention source in the battle against substance abuse.

To date, drug courts have helped more than 8,900 Kentucky citizens turn their lives away from drugs to become contributing members of society.