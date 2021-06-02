Although the rate of testing and reporting daily COVID-19 cases was altered last week due to the Memorial Day holiday, Clinton County nonetheless saw a positive development when the single active case here was removed and added to the resolved, or no longer contagious category.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department made that change to the Clinton County COVID -19 case numbers last Friday.

In addition to having no reports on Saturday and Sunday, the LCDHD did not complete a public information report on Monday, due to the holiday.

For the week, the removal of the single existing case on Friday was the only case activity seen in Clinton County.

The removal of that case on Friday was one of 30 cases across the district that were released from isolation on that same day.

In addition, the number of new cases across the 10 county district was fewer than in the previous week, 107 compared to 133 new cases in the week prior.

As of Tuesday morning of this week, Clinton County was the only county listed as being in the most favorable category of community spread, falling into the green, or “on track,” with a spread of less than one case per 100,000 population.

Seven counties were in the Community Spread category with cases numbering between one and ten per 100,000, while two counties were in the Accelerated Spread level of greater than 10 up to 25 cases per 100,000 population.

In addition, there have been no deaths reported by LCDHD for Clinton County, which keeps the death total here since the pandemic began at 32.

Still, Clinton County is the hardest hit county, as far as cases per capita, of all the counties in the LCDHD 10 county district.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2019, Clinton County has had 1,431 total cases, which translates to a per capita rate of 1,400.47 cases.

Vaccination appointments through The Med Center at Albany are available, and those vaccines are now being given on site at the local hospital.

Appointments for getting the vaccine are still available, and may be obtained by texting SHOT to 606-387-3646 or by emailing AlbanyVaccine@mchealth.net, or by calling 606-387-3646 and leaving a message.

Vaccines are also now available again at the Clinton County Health Department, as was confirmed to the Clinton County News last week by LCDHD spokesperson Amy Tomlinson.

Vaccination appointments through the Clinton County Health Department, or more information about the vaccines being offered and the vaccination dates and times, may be obtained by calling 606-387-5711.

In addition to Clinton County’s lack of an active case of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, the total case counts for the remaining counties and the number of patients being treated in area hospitals in parentheses were: Adair 13 (2), Casey 20 (4), Cumberland 1 (0), Green 2 (0), McCreary 10 (4), Pulaski 25 (5), Russell 4 (0), Taylor 10 (2) and Wayne 1 (0).

Currently there are 86 active cases within the 10 county district area and to date, there have been a total of 22,508 cases of COVID-19 with 444 related deaths.