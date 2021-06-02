Local law enforcement officers continue to battle the war on drugs in our community, making additional arrests on drug related charges.

During the past week, the following suspects were arrested and charged as follows:

Amanda G. Jewell, 32, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, was arrested on May 24, 2021 by Albany Police Officer Wayne Glover and charged with: trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth); trafficking in marijuana; possession of a radio that sends and receives police messages.

Jewell was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Scotty Speers, 28, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested May 25, 2021, by Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent and charged with: probation violation on possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth).

Speers was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Robert L. Smith, 49, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason Warinner on May 31, 2021, and charged with: trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd offense (meth two grams or greater); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence; reckless driving; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth); excessive window tint; possession of an open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance card.

Smith was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.