Judicial Center Board meets, will hold site selection public meeting soon

A Clinton County Project Development Board–Judicial Center project meeting, was held virtually on Friday morning, May 21.

The agenda was short, with only one official item of business being voted on, that being an important one pertaining to an upcoming public hearing on the project late this month.

After board members who were present approved minutes, they discussed the Project Delivery Method, which entailed whether to hire a general contractor vs. construction manager at no risk.

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig, a member of the PDB, told the Clinton County News that no action was taken on the aforementioned item on the agenda due to some members being unable to attend. Apparently they wished all members to be present when that decision on a general contractor vs. construction manager is actually made.

The board did, however, discuss and schedule a public hearing regarding the site selection process. That public forum, open to all interested parties, is set for Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Clinton County Courthouse.

Judge Craig also noted that an official public hearing notice will be published in the Clinton County News this month.

During the last regular meeting of the Clinton County Fiscal Court, when there was some opposition shown for the project, primarily an Articles of Incorporation issue pertaining to the Justice Center project, it was noted that the meetings would begin being open to the public ‘in-person’ in lieu of virtual sessions on YouTube via the Kentucky Courts of Justice website.

With no further action being on the agenda, the meeting was adjourned.