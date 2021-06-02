Class of 2021 receives diplomas





Some 114 Clinton County High School seniors walked across the stage Friday night to receive their diplomas and take the first step into the next chapter of their lives.

In the top photo, half of the Class of 2021 lined up down the hallway just before being led into the gym prior to the start of graduation. The other half of the students, bottom photo, were placed in line by teacher Stacia York to ensure proper order for graduation.

In the photo right, Caleb Marlow’s graduation cap was decorated to symbolize his love for farming. Below, Nathan Brown and Taylor Cross posed for a photo by classmate Abbi Young.



