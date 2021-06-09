Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Lady Dawgs have a new boss at the helm

Although no official word has been given yet, reports are than the Lady Bulldogs have a new leader in the head coach’s chair.

Former Bulldog standout player Tim Moons has been named the new Lady Dawgs Head Coach and has immediately begun putting his game plan into works to get the 2021-22 season off and running.

Moons is replacing Ansley Nelson in the head coaching position after she stepped down from the position last month.

A separate article about what Moons hopes to bring to the court as head coach appears this week on page 1.

We’ve got a few months of summer break in front of us, then a little golf, volleyball and football, but roundball action will be here again before you know it.

Dryden’s final tournament stats are among the leaders

As we reported here a few weeks ago, Daniel Dryden’s quest to help his Bryan College Lions to a national championship in the NAIA baseball tournament fell short after a loss to Middle Georgia State in the national championship tournament .

Dryden, the son of Clinton County native DeWayne Dryden and his wife, Patti, finished the tournament as the leader in stolen bases with five in the Lions’ four game run for a 1.25 stolen base per game average.

A freshman in the 2021 season, Dryden’s Lions lost to Middle Georgia State in its fourth game of the opening round, ending the team’s season with a 37-18 record.

Dryden is the grandson of Gerald Dryden and the late Ruth Dryden, of Albany.