, 72, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at his residence in Clinton County, Kentucky.

He was the son of William and Carrie Elizabeth Parker Henemyre.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Billy Henemyre.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Lee Tallent Henemyre of Albany, Kentucky; children, Tonya Henemyre Myze of Florida, Ronnie (Delaney) Henemyre, Susie Cassidy, Ronald Henemyre all of Indiana, Nathan Henemyre, Jeffrey (Mary-Rose Wallen) Henemyre, John Bomband, all of Kentucky, Melissa Gates of Indiana; siblings, Doug Henemyre, Ruth Brazael, Shirley Ward; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was be conducted on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Adkins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help with funeral expenses.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at campbell-new.com.

Ronald Lee Henemyre