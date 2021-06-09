Kathryn Owens Brown, 79, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at The Medical Center-Albany.

She was the daughter of the late Ernest Edward and Virginia Dickerson Owens, and step-daughter of the late Kate Owens.

She was the wife of the late James Clayton Brown, and a member of Stony Point Baptist Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Virginia Sue (Richard) Richardson, Lezlee (Kevan) Young, and Cindy (Tim) Choate, all of Albany; one brother, Eddie (Linda) Owens, of Somerset, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Dr. April (Jay Hatcher) Richardson, Ashley Richardson, Clay Choate, Kyle Choate, Abbi Young, Cannon Young, and Bella Young; three great-grandchildren Gracie Richardson, and Eli and Liam Hatcher.

Services were held Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Stony Point Baptist Church with Bro. Jim England officiating.

Burial is in the Vitatoe Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.