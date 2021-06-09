, 76, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Jean Waddle Care Center, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; companion, Dallas Denney; and a brother, Kenny Wallen.

She is survived by her son, Dallas Denney of Monticello, Kentucky; brother, Darrell Gene Wallen of Monticello, Kentucky.

The funeral was conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 with Bro. David Bowlin officiating.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at news-monticello.com

Brenda Elaine Neal