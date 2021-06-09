, 69, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Baptist Health, Lexington, Kentucky, following complications of a stroke.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Winchester, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Asberry Ballard; and a son, Matt; along with one sister, Ann Carol Ballard (Phillip) Humble,

He was proceeded in death by his parents, George and Lucy Ballard; a sister, Hallie Elizabeth Ballard (Doodle) McCloud, three brothers, George Ballard, Jr., Afa Carl Ballard and Shirley Lee Ballard.

Interment will be in the Winchester Cemetery in the Ballard family plot. A celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist Church on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11:00 o’clock with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Winchester, Kentucky.

Robert Lewis Ballard