Loren Little to attend Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts

After a tumultuous year that included the first-ever, entirely virtual remote Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) in summer 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts will return to in-person classes this summer at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Loren Little, of Clinton County High School, will be attending the GSA this year, and participating in Instrumental Music.

She is the daughter of Rodney and Paula Little of Albany.

From June 27 – July 17, 2021, The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA), a program of Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA), will host 256 eager, young artists from every region of the Commonwealth.

During the three-week program, student-artists from 43 counties will be immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily online seminars, creative projects, master classes, and lectures. Instruction will be offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music.

Since 1987, nearly 7,000 young rising high school juniors and seniors have descended on a college campus setting to immerse themselves in an arts intensive environment, with cross-discipline learning, special guest artist performances and lectures, and the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships.

“Although we had hoped we could host an in-person program last summer, we learned a lot about the resilience of this program, the students and our amazing faculty,” said Nick Covault, director of GSA. “We are excited to return to an in-person program model this year, but plan to enforce strict guidelines and practices to ensure that everyone is safe throughout the entire three week arts intensive program.”

The mission of Kentucky Performing Arts is to build lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage and arts of the Commonwealth.