Albany students named to WKU Honors list

The following Western Kentucky University students from the Clinton County area were named to the honors list for the spring 2021 semester.

Makenzie B. Boils*

Bobbianne O. Key*

Cassandra L. Shelton

Carly P. Upchurch*

Hope B. Starns

Nathaniel R. Matthews*

Keonna L. Thompson

Keilee L. Brown

Vivian Zheng*

Jackson K. Harlan

Steven D. Grider*

Silas E. Melton

Full-time undergraduate students with a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.79 are named to the Dean’s List.

Students with a GPA of 3.8 to 4.0 are named to the President’s List. Their names are marked with an asterisk (*).

The entire list can be found at http://www.wku.edu/mediarelations/deanslist.php.