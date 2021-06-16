Wayne County Sheriff’s activity report

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron has reported the following arrest activity during the past week:

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a traffic stop for a traffic violation has led to the arrest of a Somerset, Ky. woman on drug trafficking charges.

On June 8, 2021, at 2:25 pm deputy Derek Dennis conducted the traffic stop on Old Kentucky Highway 90 Loop.

When deputy Dennis made contact with the vehicle’s driver, his name was known to the deputy as having been previously in a drug investigation for bringing illegal narcotics into Wayne County.

Deputy Dennis deployed Deputy K-9 Unit Dunya for a free air sniff around the vehicle.

Deputy Dunya alerted on the vehicle as having narcotics inside.

A search of the vehicle resulted in finding a bag laying on the passenger side floorboard with illegal narcotics inside.

The bag contained two plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine and heroin.

The female passenger of the vehicle stated all the illegal items inside the vehicle belonged to her.

After being placed in the deputy’s vehicle, the female admitted having chewed another plastic bag containing heroin.

Only part of the bag was recovered by deputy Dennis.

Deputy Dennis then transported the female to the Wayne County Hospital Emergency Room for treatment of a possible overdose.

While being treated at the hospital, another small plastic bag of heroin was found on her person. After several hours of treatment, the female was released.

Deputy Dennis charged and arrested Stevie L. Claxton, of Somerset, Ky., for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st offense (heroin), trafficking in a controlled substance-1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine) and for tampering with physical evidence.

Claxton was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Deputy Dennis was also assisted at the scene by deputy Jacob Vanover.

Sheriff Catron also reports the following arrest.

Chantil Asberry, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear.

Asberry was lodged in the Wayne county Detention Center.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, on a early morning hour search warrant resulted in a Wayne County woman being charged for drug trafficking.

At 3:45 am on June 10, 2021, Sheriff Catron with deputies Jerry Coffey and Derek Dennis executed the search warrant on a residence located on College Street. The search warrant resulted in methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia items being seized.

Deputy Dennis charged Donna Kirtley, of Monticello, Ky., for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to) two grams of methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and for possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the execution of the search warrant, Jeffery A. Button Sr., of Monticello, Ky., was found inside the residence. Button had an active Kentucky Parole Board Parole Violation Warrant of Arrest for absconding parole supervision and for failure to report to parole officer as directed.

Kirtley was not arrested and was issued a citation and given a court date to appear due to a health condition. Button was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

In a separate incident ,two Wayne County men were charged for possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop of a vehicle on Alexander Street.

Deputies Derek Dennis and Jerry Coffey conducted the traffic stop after observing the vehicle leaving a residence known for drug trafficking to law enforcement.

During the traffic stop, deputy Dennis deployed Deputy K-9 Unit Dunya for a free air sniff around the vehicle. Deputy Dunya alerted on the driver’s door area of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine being located between the driver’s seat and the console of the vehicle.

Also located in the vehicle was a syringe containing a liquid substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deputy Dennis charged and arrested Jessie F. Wallace and Curtis W. Allen, both of Monticello, Ky., for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine) and for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wallace and Allen were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

In other law enforcement actions, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrests.

Darrell Baer, of Spring City, Tennessee, was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for two counts of sexual abuse-1st degree, sodomy-2nd degree, sodomy-3rd degree and for two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Haley Sharp, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order of Arrest for Contempt of Court for failure to comply with Drug Court.

Kyle Hicks, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on two Wayne County Circuit Court Warrants of Arrest for two counts of failure to appear on the underlying charges of two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine).

Dylan R. Young, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear for a Revocation Hearing on the underlying charges of trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), engaging in organized crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, persistent felon offender-2nd degree and for contempt of court.

Young was also arrested on a Wayne County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear for a pre-trial conference on the underlying charge of public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Bobby L. Foster, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to pay child support as ordered.

Jessie J. Randolph, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear for arraignment on the underlying charges of traffic violations.

Chantil Asberry, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear.

Baer, Sharp, Hicks, Young, FRoster, Randolph and Asberry were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has lost his life due to a motor vehicle accident.

On June 10, 2021, deputies Jerry Coffey and Derek Dennis responded to an one motor vehicle accident on Kentucky Highway 167 at 9:44 pm.

Upon arrival deputy Coffey’s investigation revealed that a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling north in the 3700-block area of Kentucky Highway 167 when it left the roadway and overturned.

The vehicle ended up partially back in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was ejected and was found unresponsive.

Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks pronounced the victim deceased at the scene at approximately 10:33 pm.

Deputies Coffey and Dennis were assisted at the scene by the Wayne County Emergency Medical Services, the Monticello Fire Department and the Wayne County Rescue Squad.

The name of the victim is being withheld from this release at this time to ensure all family member have been notified.

The investigation is being continued by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has led to an arrest of a Wayne County man on multiple charges.

On June 11, 2021, at 9:20 pm, seputies Jerry Coffey and Derek Dennis were on routine patrol in the Frazer community.

The deputies observed a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed with dark tinted windows on the Frazer Chapel Road. After making a traffic stop on the vehicl, deputy Coffey observed a small bag of marijuana above the sun visor on the driver’s side.

While speaking with the driver, the Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center notified the deputies that they had just received a call of someone driving by and pointing a gun at someone on the Frazer Chapel Road.

When asked if the driver had a firearm, he stated he did not. The driver was then removed from the vehicle for a probable cause search.

When the driver’s door was opened, deputy Dennis noticed a container in the driver’s door which contained a white rock looking substance inside it.

The driver stated that it was crack cocaine, and it would weigh approximately 3.5 grams. This amount is called an 8-Ball in the drug trafficking business. A continued search of the vehicle resulted in an .357 caliber handgun also being found. Records check on the driver revealed he was a convicted felon.

Deputy Dennis charged and arrested David Dixon, of Monticello, Ky., for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (cocaine) (enhanced), possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, driving on a driving under the influence suspended operator’s license and for excessive windshield/window tinting.

Dixon was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

The investigation is continuing by the Wayne County Sheriff Office with possible more charges pending the investigation.

Cory R. Neal, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for two counts of bail jumping-1st degree. Neal was arrested on two Wayne County Circuit Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to appear for revocation hearings on the underlying charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), two counts of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (opiates), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and for two counts of Contempt of Court. Neal was also arrested on 3 Wayne County District Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to appear for arraignment, failure to appear for a pre-trial conference and for failure to appear for a motion to revoke bond on the underlying charges of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (opiates) and for two counts of possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree (drug unspecified).

Neal was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

At 10:28 pm on June 12, 2021, deputies Jerry Coffey and Derek Dennis made a traffic stop on Kings Highway after observing the vehicle leaving a known drug trafficking residence and after the vehicle made a traffic violation.

Once the deputies approached the vehicle, they noticed the occupants of the vehicle as being very nervous and shaky. Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Deputy Dunya for a free air sniff of the vehicle. Deputy Dunya gave a positive alert on the driver’s door area of the vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle were removed form the vehicle. When the driver exited the vehicle, he dropped a corner of a plastic baggie on to the ground which was consistent with illegal narcotics and another corner baggie was found inside the vehicle on the driver’s side.

A body search of the front seat passenger resulted in a plastic baggie being found in his underwear and another baggie consistent with the other was found beside him on the ground.

Both baggies contained a brown substance. The passenger stated that the substance was heroin in each baggie. The search also resulted in $3,850.00 in cash being seized.

The deputies charged and arrested Gary Hasty, of Broadhead, Ky., for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st offense (heroin), driving on a driving under the influence suspended operator’s license and for a traffic violation.

Timothy E. Denney, of Mount Vernon, Ky., was charged and arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance-1 offense (heroin).

Both Hasty and Denney were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Lisa D. Duncan, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and for a traffic violation.

Peggy L. Ridner, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear for a contempt hearing.

Denny and Ridner were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Bruce Bowen, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order of Arrest for contempt of court for failure to comply with drug court.

Isaac T. Anderson, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear for a Pre-Trial Conference on the underlying charges of driving on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, contempt of court and for traffic violations.

Bowen was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center. Anderson was released from custody after posting a bond.