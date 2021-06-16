June term of Clinton Circuit Court conducted

The monthly term of Clinton Circuit Court was held last Thursday, June 10 with Circuit Judge David L. Williams presiding over another heavy case load.

(A separate article pertaining to two defendants charged in the early January 2020 assault and robbery of an elderly Clinton County woman can be found beginning on page 1.)

The following are the remainder of cases on the calendar in which some type of final resolution was reached or ruling made.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Trenton Tucker, pursuant to a plea agreement effectuated on May 6.

The defendant pled guilty to fleeing or evading police 1st degree with a five year sentence imposed. Also guilty to assault 3rd degree with a five year sentence imposed, to run concurrently for five years. The Commonwealth opposed probation.

The defendant shall receive credit for time served and the following charges were dismissed: operating on a suspended/revoked license, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance, disregarding stop sign, persistent felony offender 2nd degree, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct 1st degree and criminal mischief 2nd degree.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. John Earl Wray, pursuant to a plea agreement effectuated on May 6.

The defendant pled guilty to promoting contraband 1st degree (two counts) with a sentence of five years on each count imposed. Further, guilty to possession of a controlled substance 1st degree with a three year sentence imposed. Lastly, guilty to assault 3rd degree (two counts) with a five year sentence on each count.

Pursuant to the recommendation of the Commonwealth, the two five year sentences shall run concurrent and consecutive with the three year sentence for a total of eight years, probated for five years with supervision.

The defendant shall receive credit for time served and be evaluated by Adanta and follow all of their recommendations.

The following charges were dismissed: terroristic threatening 3rd degree, public intoxication and disorderly conduct 2nd degree, and two counts each of possession of a legend drug and paraphernalia.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Allison Dean.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the charges of persistent felony offender 2nd degree under one indictment and possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of persistent felony offender 2nd degree under a separate indictment.

Upon a plea of guilty to promoting contraband 1st degree, the defendant would receive a three year sentence. Further, upon a plea of guilty to possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (meth), a three year sentence, and upon a plea of guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment, a three year sentence on each count. All three year sentences would run concurrent, but consecutive to a pervious sentence on a separate indictment. The Commonwealth opposed probation.

Final sentencing is scheduled for July 15.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Charles J. Hicks.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the following charges: possession of a controlled substance 1st degree and drug paraphernalia.

Upon a plea of guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, the defendant would receive a six year sentence, probated for five years with supervision and pay fines and court cost.

Final sentencing is scheduled for July 15.

* During motion hour, motion for shock probation, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Donnie R. Blevins, originally charged with two counts of 3rd degree burglary and possession of burglary tools, the court agreed to shock probation after he has served seven months. Shock probation shall be in effect for two years and the defendant shall not drive until given permission by the court.

* During a shock probation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Angela R. Rains, originally charged with tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and persistent felony offender 2nd degree, the court overruled the motion for shock probation.

* During motion hour, motion for shock probation, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Angela Rena Riddle, charged with drug related offenses, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and persistent felony offender, the court overruled the motion for shock probation.

* During a revocation hearing, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Scotty Speer, charged with drug related offenses, including possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (meth), in lieu of revocation, the defendant shall be assessed regarding eligibility for the Clinton County Drug Court Program.

* During a revocation hearing, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jason L. Murphy, charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (meth), et al., in lieu of revocation, the defendant shall be assessed regarding eligibility for the Clinton County Drug Court Program.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Felicia Hall, charged with possession of a forged prescription, first offense, in lieu of revocation, the defendant shall be assessed regarding eligibility for the Clinton County Drug Court Program.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Misty Duvall, charged drug related offenses and persistent felony offender, in lieu of revocation, the defendant shall be assessed regarding eligibility for the Clinton County Drug Court Program.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Arnold P. Bell, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia, in lieu of revocation, the defendant shall serve a 45 day sanction with credit for time served.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Ashley Baker, charged with drug related offenses and promoting contraband, in lieu of revocation, the defendant shall be assessed regarding eligibility for the Clinton County Drug Court Program.

* During arraignment, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jamie Nicole Scott, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth) and persistent felony offender, the defendant did not appear and a warrant was issued with an ROR bond.

* During arraignment, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jesse W. Phillips, charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, the defendant did not appear and an order of arrest was issued with a ROR bond.

* During arraignment, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Rebecca K. Major, charged with drug related offenses, including possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (meth), the defendant did not appear and a warrant of arrest was issued with a ROR bond.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Michael Keith, charged with receiving stolen property more than $10,000, arson 2nd degree, obscuring the identity of a machine and persistent felony offender 1st degree, the defendant did not appear and a warrant of arrest was issued with a ROR bond.

* During a pretrial conference in the case of Commonwealth vs. Josh Davis, charged with theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle $500 or more but less than $10,000 and persistent felony offender 1st degree, the defendant did not appear and an arrest warrant was issued with a ROR bond.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Crystal Crabtree, charged with obscuring the identity of a machine and receiving stolen property under $10,000, a warrant of arrest was previously issued in this matter, according to the court.

* During arraignment, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Joseph Scott Cope, charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (meth), the defendant did not appear and a warrant of arrest was issued with a ROR bond.

* During arraignment, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Brandi Beaty, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, first offense, the defendant did not appear and an order of arrest was issued with a ROR bond.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Billy Dean Amonett, charged with engaging in organized crime, possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception under $500, the defendant did not appear. According to the court, an arrest warrant had previously been issued in this matter.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Shyanne Parrigin, charged with theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but less than $10,000, the defendant did not appear and a criminal summons was to be issued requiring the defendant to be present on July 15.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Tina G. Parrigin, charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000, the defendant did not appear and a criminal summons was issued requiring the defendant to appear on July 15.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Ricky Lance Poore, charged with assault 3rd degree, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct 2nd degree, the court noted there is an active warrant in this matter.

A host of other cases were on the court docket last week, with the court setting several pretrial conference dates for defendants and other cases being continued generally.