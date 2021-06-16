Clinton County FFA members excel in state contests

Three Clinton County FFA Members participated in various events at this year’s 92nd State FFA Convention in Lexington, Kentucky. The Clinton County FFA Chapter Sentinel, Caleb Marlow, pictured above right, placed first in the Kentucky FFA Agriculture Mechanics Impromptu Speaking State Contest.

Clinton County FFA member, Christian Derryberry, pictured above left, placed third in the Kentucky FFA Nursery Landscape Impromptu Speaking State Contest

FFA Chapter Vice-President, Elisa Shelton sang her way into a top five finish of the Kentucky FFA State Talent Contest.

“All three of these individuals have worked extremely hard and are most certainly deserving of these awards! I have watched each of these awesome kids grow and develop their skills and talents over the last several years,” Agriculture teacher Ben Prewitt said. “All three of these kids always represent our chapter, our school, and our community with such class. I couldn’t be more proud to be their advisor.”