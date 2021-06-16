Fiscal court approves revised 911 county road mapping

Clinton County’s 911 mapping and county road listing will soon be updated and complete, following action taken last Thursday morning, June 10, during a call meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court.

The court unanimously approved, via resolution, a revised 911 Mapping of county roads presented by 911 Mapping Coordinator Renea Wells.

The document and listing of over 100 county roads with correct names, areas and roads will now be sent to the Lake Cumberland Area Development District for approval and a new and complete revised mapping and addressing of all roads in the county road system should be in place.

At a regular fiscal court meeting earlier this year, several magistrates had some questions about the names and areas of roadways in their districts and requested corrections to the mapping of the roads be made and presented to the court by the 911 Mapping Coordinator.

A correct listing of exact county roads, by location and properly spelled names, is extremely important in many aspects–primarily to emergency personnel such as fire, police, ambulance service, etc. in pinpointing and exact road and home location in case of an emergency.

Wells explained the importance of periodically going through the process of updating the county 911 mapping and making corrections and updates to the county road names.

“The Lake Cumberland Area Development District in Russell Springs, Kentucky is responsible for maintaining the county roads for Clinton County on the Kentucky State Map. Every so many years the 911 Mapping and Addressing Coordinator will perform an audit of all of the county roads. Basically, I have been verifying all of the county roads since August 2020,” Wells said Monday in an email message to the Clinton County News.

“Once the Clinton County Fiscal Court feels comfortable with results and there are no more questions/issues, the Clinton County Fiscal Court votes on the Resolution, which indicates what/where each county road is located and the length” Wells said. “Once the accepted Resolution has been voted on and filed with the County Court Clerk’s Office, I send the signed copy back to the Lake Cumberland Area Development District. From there, they modify the county roads according to the accepted Resolution on the Kentucky State Map.”

(The mapping resolution and revised county road listings can be found with this article.)

The only other item of business on the short special meeting agenda was approval of two cash transfers totaling $35,000 and both from the Occupational checking account.

On a motion by Clinton County Magistrate Gary Ferguson, seconded by magistrate Mickey Riddle, they approved a transfer of $15,000 to the jail account. Then on a motion by magistrate Ray Marcum, seconded by Riddle, they approved a $20,000 transfer to the general fund checking account.

The fiscal court’s next regular meeting is this Thursday, June 17, at 5 p.m. in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the public.