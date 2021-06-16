VFW hosts more than 60 kids for bicycle races

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1096 in Albany brought back a familiar event to Clinton County last weekend with the Bicycle Derby.

More than 60 children from ages three to 16 years old came out Saturday for the event.

Post Commander Jason Warinner said the event was a huge success and the event will take place next year.

“The event went great. We had over 60 kids participate. The bike derby was started years ago at the post but had not been held in several years due to inactivity at the VFW Post,” Warinner said. “We’re planning on continuing this event every year and we hope that it continues to grow. A lot of the parents mentioned attending the bike derby when they were kids and we’re glad we have it going again.”

Warinner said the VFW Post was able to give away 18 new bikes, 10 helmets and other bike items with the help of several sponsors in Clinton County and surrounding counties.

“We’re planning other upcoming events in the near future, please follow our Facebook page, VFW Post 1096, to keep up with what we have planned,” Warinner said.

In the top photo, one class division took off from the starting line on Saturday in a dash to the finish line. Left, Warinner spoke to the crowd on hand just before the event got started.

Below, all the children who participated in the event posed for a photo next to the tank at the VFW Post.

In the bottom photo, members of the VFW Post stood behind the 18 bikes donated to be given away on Saturday.



