After 2020 COVID-19 shutdown, fair return features favorites mixed with new events

The COVID-19 pandemic affected about all aspects of life as we know it during the calendar year 2020, including causing the cancellation of almost all major annual events across the country and including here in Albany and Clinton County. The 2020 Clinton County Fair last year was no exception.

However, with a new year and the pandemic threat seemingly almost at its end, the Clinton County Fair will resume in 2021 and the local fair board has worked hard over the past several months to put together a program of events for the entire family.

There will be eight total days of day and nighttime events, beginning this coming Saturday, June 26 and concluding the day prior to Independence Day–on Saturday, July 3.

There will be some returning, always popular events, and some brand new featured programs for the entire family. And once again, the fair board is selling tickets on a Kubota tractor, with plenty of tickets still available from any fair board member.

As it has been the past several years now, there will be a one price gate admission each day and night, with the carnival on the midway beginning Monday night, June 28. The one ticket price each night, as always, covers all rides at the carnival. The daily schedule is as follows:

* Saturday, the annual Baby Show will be held at 10 a.m. with gate admission being $4.

Activities will continue that night with a $10 gate admission and will feature the Ms. Demolition Derby Contest at 6:30 p.m. followed by the first of two Demolition Derby events the fair will have this year, which will begin around 7 p.m.

* Sunday, June 27 will see two afternoon events with free gate admission. There will be a car show from 1-4 p.m. and also a new event, the “Sparkling Stars Special Needs Pageant” that starts at 3 p.m.

* Monday, June 28 will be a night of pageantry with a $10 gate admission, which includes all rides.

Pageants will begin at 5 p.m., starting with the Little Miss and Mister. Each pageant will have a 15 minute break before the next group of contestants begin.

Also on tap Monday, both beginning a 7 p.m. on different tracks, are the ATV Rodeo and Dirt Drags.

*Tuesday, June 29 will bring the return of the always popular Family Night festivities catered for young and old alike. There will also be a petting zoo and family activities, all starting at 7 p.m. with an $8 gate admission which includes all rides.

* Wednesday, June 30 will have a $10 gate admission, which includes all rides, and two main events, both starting at 7 p.m., the Ohio Valley Wrestling in front of the grand stands and the Lawn Mower Pull on the pulling track.

* Thursday, July 1 will have a trio of events, all starting at 7 p.m. They will include the MTPA Truck/Tractor pull as well as the Muddy Mayhem obstacle run and new event, Catfish Wrangling and Minnow Snatchin’.

Gate admission will be $12 and includes all rides.

* Friday, July 2 will feature the Full Throttle Monster Truck Show. Also, the Kubota tractor giveaway ticket drawing will be held in the main building. Both events start at 7 p.m. with a gate admission of $15 ,which includes all rides.

There will also be a fireworks display after dark.

* Saturday, July 3, the fair will conclude with a Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. with gate admission being $12 and includes all rides.

The new Sparkling Stars Pageant, which will be held in the main building at the fairgrounds Sunday, is for any male or female, newborn to 99 plus with intellectual, physical, or developmental disabilities living in Kentucky or Tennessee.

Message Abi Burchett, Samantha Tweedy or Patty Stonecipher Guinn on Facebook, or call Kelly Guffey at 606-340-7475 for application or other information.

The car show Sunday, as previously stated, has no gate admission and no entry fees. Public judging will end at 3:30 p.m. For information call Billy Rigney at 606-688-0144 or Will Corya at 606-688-1690.

The 2021 Clinton County Fair Pageants will be in the following order starting at 5 p.m.: Little Miss & Mister Clinton County Fair; Miss Preteen Clinton County Fair; Miss Clinton County Fair swimsuit portion; Miss Teen Clinton County Fair; and, Miss Clinton County Fair evening gown and crowning.

The ATV and Dirt Bike Rodeo will feature eight classes for ages 14 and under and 10 for ages 15 and over. Prizes will include a 50% payback and trophy for first place; 20% payback for second place and 10% payback for third place. For more information call Stacy Byers-Smith at 606-306-4117.

Family Night on Tuesday will include a Guessing Booth, Nerf Gun Shoot, Basket Toss, Water Balloon Toss at 7:30 p.m. and Fish Bowl and Land on the Loader.

Prizes will be given at each game. Guessing Booth prizes will be given away at 8 p.m.

The Ms. Demolition Derby contest this Saturday will allow each car one representative, judged in three rounds. The grand prize is $100 cash, sash, trophy, and helping pass out trophies for the derby. For more information contact Sarah Browning at 606-688-4494.

The Demolition Derby this Saturday night will have a $50 entry fee in each category.

Categories will include: Youth Mini-Stock, with payouts of $500, $200 and $100 for first through third; Small Car Stock with payouts of $1,500, $700 and $400 for first through third; Big Car Stock with payouts of $1,500, $700 and $400 for first through third; Trucks/Vans with payout of $1,500, $700 and $400 for first through third.

The derby Saturday, July 3 will see both the main and pit gates open at 4 p.m., with everyone to pay gate admission and all participants entering the pit gate (no exceptions). Again, there will be a $50 entry fee.

Classes will include the Youth Mini with first through third payouts of $500, $200 and $100; Small Car and Big Car, with payouts on each being $2,000, $1,000 and $500 for first through third.

There will also be a Power Wheels Derby for the kids at both derbies.

For more information on either derby, call Brad Russell at 270-566-1479 or Shelby Guffey at 606-688-0376.

The MTPA Truck and Tractor pull on Thursday will feature 1300 lb. Mini Trucks, 5500 lb. 4wd Super Stock Trucks, 5800 lb. Pro Stock 2wd Trucks, 8500 lb. diesel trucks and 6200 lb. LLSS Tractors.

For more information on the pull, call Randy Pryor at 931-200-0091.

A new event, Catfish Wrangling, is open to anyone ages 15 and up, $10 entry fee, with a first place prize of $150 and $75 for second place. There will be two participants at a time to enter a knee deep pool of water. The first one to come up holding the catfish above their head will go on to the next round.

Another new event is Minnow Snatchin’, open to everyone under 14 years of age with a $1 entry fee. There will be three age categories, 2-5 years; 6-10 years; and 11-14 years.

All participants will line up around the pool of water containing the minnows. The official will announce go. All participants use only their hands to catch a minnow. The first person to catch one and hold it up over their head wins.

First place in each category is $15.00.

For more information on either of these two new events, contact Sarah Browning at 606-688-4494.

Information about all of the events and programs at the 2021 fair can be found at www.facebook.com/ClintonCoFairKY or visit their website at www.clintoncofair.com.

Everyone is invited out and encouraged to attend and support the 2021 return of the Clinton County Fair.