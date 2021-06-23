Football field gets makeover

Work is currently underway to completely transform the playing surface at Bulldog Field before the upcoming 2021 Clinton County High School Football season. The existing turf was removed last week, a new irrigation system installed and a new layer of fescue and bluegrass sod will be put in place next. CCHS Athletic Director Brandon Pharris told the Clinton County News that the field should be ready for play in time for the first scheduled Bulldog home game on September 17, when Clinton County plays host to Metcalfe County.