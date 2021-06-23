Jean Bullard Tallent, 86, of Wolf River Dock Road in Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

She was the daughter of the late Silas and Sarah Cross Bullard and was the wife of the late William R. Tallent.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, James Cross, Billie Bullard, Bobby Bullard and Earnest Tallent.

She is survived by a daughter, Hazel Russell, Somerset, Kentucky; seven half-sisters, Dorothy Randolph, Becky Owens, Ida Cole, Alta Slauter, Dora Lee, Carrie Lee and Lena Bullard.

She is also survived by three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandhildren.

Services were held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Joseph Henson officiating.

Burial was in the Aaron Chapel Cemetery.