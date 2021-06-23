Roger Phillip Scott, 73, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky, the son of Carmon and Ocie Groce Scott. He was of Church of Christ faith, a member of Ashlock Church of Christ, and a supervisor in the concrete industry and contractor for Tri-County Electric.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Ashlock Scott; daughter, Christie Groce; brothers, Ray Scott, Richard Scott, Ronnie Scott.

He is survived by his son, Kevin Scott, of Albany, Kentucky; special friend and caregiver, Christie McIntyre of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kirsten Groce, Katie Groce; two great-grandchildren and other relatives.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Benji Bailey officiating. Burial was in the Ashlock Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the Ashlock Cemetery in memory of Mr. Roger Scott (c/o Toshia Bailey, 4446 Gainesboro Hwy, Celina, Tennessee 38551).

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com