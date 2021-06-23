Edward Dewayne Davidson, 80, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at N.H.C. Healthcare in Glasgow, Kentucky.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of Dennie and Maglene Bean Davidson. He was of Methodist faith and a self-employed contractor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Davidson.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Edens Davidson, of Burkesville, Kentucky; his children, Traina D. (Michael) Manley of Glasgow, Kentucky, Chad (Pamela) Davidson of Oakland, Kentucky; his siblings, Rhonda Thomerson of Columbia, Kentucky, Randall (Susan) Davidson of Scottsville, Kentucky, Judy (Arthur) Bryant of Russell Springs, Kentucky; grandchildren, Cameron Davidson, Emma Davidson, Logan Manley; plus a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with the Honorable Lanny Judd officiating.

Burial was in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601) in memory of Mr. Davidson.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.