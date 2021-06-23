Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Bulldog Field getting a upgrade

Although it’s still June and the summer heat is burning down, there’s a lot of thinking about and planning for the here-before-you-know-it football season.

In fact, the activity at Bulldog Field has been ongoing for several days now, and there isn’t a uniform in sight.

If all goes as hoped for, Bulldog Field will look the best it’s ever looked when the Dawgs take the field for the first home game of the 2021-22 season on September 17.

A crew was on hand working all last week getting the field ready for a new layer of turf with bluegrass and fescue mixed sod that will hopefully be ready by that outing against Metcalfe County.

With the new turf installation, CCHS Athletic Director Brandon Pharis has told me one game has been changed from a home game to an away game to give the new growth a little more time to take hold before it gets played on.

The company doing the prep work, installing new irrigation lines and that will eventually lay the sod down, has worked on Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark, as well as several college fields.

The fall season will hopefully find the Dawgs stepping onto the best looking field in the area.

Gridiron schedules released.

Of course it’s always subject to change for any number of reasons, but the 2021-22 CCHS Football season was released last week, showing the Dawgs hitting the field for 10 games this coming season.

Week 1 8-20-21@ Wayne County Kickoff 7:00 CDT

Week 2 8-27-21@ Celina, Tn Kickoff 7:00 CDT

Week 3 9-4-21@ McCreary Central Kickoff 6:00 CDT

Week 4 9-10-21@Adair County Kickoff 7:00 CDT

Week 5 9-17-21 Home Metcalfe County Kickoff 7:00 CDT

Week 6 9-24-21@Green County Kickoff 7:00 CDT

Week 7 10-1-21 Home Green County Kickoff 7:00 CDT

Week 8 Bye Week

Week 9 10-15-21@Monroe County Kickoff 7:00 CDT

Week 10 10-22-21 Home Butler County Kickoff 7:00 CDT

Week 11 10-29-21 Home Paris Kickoff 7:00 CDT

Go Dawgs, we’ll be ballin’ on new turf before we know it!

