Matthew Wells named to Spring 2021 Dean’s List at LMU Law

Matthew Wells, of Albany, Kentucky (42602), was named to the Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law (LMU Law) Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.

Wells is the son of Greg and Renea Wells, of Albany.

LMU Law Vice President and Dean Matt Lyon announced that 82 students were honored for achieving a grade point average of 3.25 or above while carrying at least a nine-credit-hour course load.

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies.

The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee.