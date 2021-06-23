Evan Little graduates 2021 Rogers Scholars program

Evan Little, current junior at Clinton County High School, graduated the Rogers Scholars program. Little joined 36 graduates at The Center for Rural Development on Friday, June 11, to cap off the weeklong leadership program held on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College. He is the son of Rodney and Paula Little, of Albany.

Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.”

The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.

“The Rogers Scholars program challenges students to look at all of the possibilities that are open to them and aims to put them on a path to success at a young age while helping to create well rounded individuals that will go on to change this region forever,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center.

Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.

Evan Little, a student at Clinton County High School, graduated the Rogers Scholars program on Friday, June 11th.