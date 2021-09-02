Jonathan Wray, 34, of Albany, was arrested by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and charged with: Failure to Appear, Driving DUI susppended license 3rd offense, Persistent Felony Offender II, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree 1st offense methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 4th offence or greater, possession / use of a radio that sends/receives police messessages, one headlight, no brake lights on a passenger vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, 1st offense, failure to wear seatbelts.

Wray was lodge in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Benjamin Claywell, 34, of Albany, was arrested on August 26, 2021, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin.

Claywell was charged with reckless driving, driving on a DUI suspended license, 1st offense, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle 1st degree, persistent felony offender I, trafficking in a controlled sustance, 1st degree, 1st offense more than two grams methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender I.

Claywell was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Ashley Barton, 34, of Louisville, Ky., was arrested on August 26, 2021, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin.

Barton was charged with probation violation for a felony offense.

Barton was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Jonathan Wray Ashley Barton Benjamin Claywell