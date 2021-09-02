Bro. Lee Beydie Winchester, 57, of Wayne County, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Ephriam McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, Kentucky.

He was born in New Castle, Indiana, the son of John and Stella Pauline Chriswell Winchester.

He was of the Baptist faith, a member of Hidalgo Baptist Church, and a retired bus driver and custodian for the Wayne County School System.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Linda Howe, Johnny Winchester and Glen Slagle.

He is survived by his wife, Ima Daniels Winchester; children, Johnathan (Alicia) Winchester, Monticello, Kentucky, Timothy (Courtney) Winchester, Monticello, Kentucky, Sam (Jennifer) Winchester, Pine Knot, Kentucky; siblings, Barbara Roysdon, Darlene (Carmel) Stinson, Kentucky, Virginia Turner, Pearl West, Thelma Ramsey, Eugene Slagle, all of Monticello, Kentucky; grandchildren, Andrew, Logan, Gabriel, Michael, Abel, Isaac, Dawson, Rivers.

The funeral service was conducted Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home in Monticello, Kentucky, with Bro. Jimmy Decker officiating.

Burial was in the Dishman Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at: www.news-monticello.com