Alleen Anderson Humphrey, 95, of Burkesville ,passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Cumberland Valley Manor.

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of Rev. Albert H. and Florence Hopper Anderson. She was of the Baptist faith, a member of Grace Union Church, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles G. Humphrey; siblings, Radford Anderson, Ray Anderson, Flora Anderson, Opal Watson; nephews, Wayne Anderson, Chris Anderson.

She is survived several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many great-great nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Jennab Fletcher.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Todd Bryant and Bro. Don Combs officiating.

Burial was in the Murley Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.