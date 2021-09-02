Ralph Arnold Guffey, 80, of Celina, Tennessee, formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Celina.

He was born in Clinton County, Kentucky, the son of the late Delmer and Lula Latham Guffey. He was a self employed logger and driller.

He was also preceded in death by his, wife, Bonzi Adams Guffey; son, Jeffery Guffey; siblings, Doris Yarber, Billy Guffey, Junior Guffey; grandson, Quinton Collins.

He is survived by his children, Micheal (Melissa Polston) Guffey of Albany, Kentucky, Shirley (Paul Daniel) Guffey of Albany, Kentucky; brother, Archie (Pearl) Guffey of Indiana; grandchildren, Brittney Stearns, Justin Guffey; step-granddaughter, Terrish Tompkins; ex-wife, Barbara Gail Guffey; along with several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Ed Mills, and Bro. Tony Burton officiating.

Burial was in the Davis Chapel Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at campbell-new.com.