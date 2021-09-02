Annetta Lynn Collins, 55, of 40 Conner Ridge Road, Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at her residence.

She was the wife of Carlos Collins and the daughter of Eugene and Louise Brown Warinner.

She is also survived by her stepson, Johnny (Susan) Collins; her siblings, Jeanetta Bell, Shelia Marcum; two step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a step-son, Dewight Collins, and a sister, Sharon Jones.

Services were held Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home in Albany, with Rodney Brumley and John Schwenke officiating. Burial followed in the Lands Chapel Cemeter.

Arrangements were by the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.