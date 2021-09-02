Terry Wayne Claywell, 63, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky.

He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, the son of Gloud and Mary Anderson Claywell. He was of the Baptist faith, a spreader in the cutting department of Bob Evans Mfg., and a truck driver for Lyons Lumber Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Kenneth Claywell, Roy Claywell, Leland Claywell, Magdline Richards.

He is survived by his special friend, Betty Sue Jones, Tompkinsville, Kentucky; daughter, Sarah Cossel, Franklin, Kentucky; siblings, Mildred York, New Castle, Indiana, John (Brenda) Claywell of Burkesville, Kentucky, Jimmy (Betty) Claywell, Burkesville, Kentucky, Nelda (Michael) Shirley, Tompkinsville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kelsey, Kyrah, Laife.

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial was in the Smith Grove Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.