Dorothy E. Moreland Taylor

Dorolthy E. Moreland Taylor, 81, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at her residence.

She was the wife of the late William Taylor and daughter of the late Sam and Ila Moreland. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Eva D. Adams.

She is survived by a son, Jeff Taylor (fiancee Kay), and a daughter, Shari Mayes (Joe), all of Glasgow; two sisters, Judy (Keith) Cooksey, Henryville, Indiana, Pat (Phillip) Huddleston, Frankfort, Kentucky; a brother, Sammy (Nancy) Moreland, Jeffersonville, Indiana; five grandchildren, Brittany and Jessica Taylor, Makayla and Tony Mayes, and Kyla Maxey; six great-grandchildren.

Services were held Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial followed in the Burchett Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.