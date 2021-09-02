Gary Lane Farley, 71, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at his residence on Grider Hill Dock Road.

He was a retired Clinton County school teacher. He loved bass fishing and was a master gardener. He was born in Dayton, Ohio to Cordell and Mary Thomas Farley.

He was preceded in death by a son, Joshua Cordell Farley.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Grider Farley; one daughter Melanie (Issac) Mantle, of Louisville, Kentucky; two granddaughters, Zoe Elizabeth Mantle and Emma Katherine Mantle.

The family chose cremation and a private celebration of life will be held on a future date.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home, of Albany, Kentucky.