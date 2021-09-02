Little completes Governor’s School for the Arts

This summer, The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) a program of Kentucky Performing Arts),hosted more than 250 eager, young artists from every region of the Commonwealth at The University of Kentucky from June 27 to July 17.

Students returned this year to the in-person learning model that is a benchmark of the GSA experience after the program was offered online during last summer’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loren Little, Clinton County High School student, completed the summer Governor’s School for the Arts program in Instrumental Music.

Little, a junior at Clinton County High School, is the daughter of Rodney and Paula Little of Albany.

During their three-week stay, student artists from 43 counties were immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, master classes, lectures and hands-on workshops.

Instruction was offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music.

Special activities and performances for GSA 2021 included a visit from Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear, as well as virtual presentations by Harlan County native and roots musician Martha Redbone, Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson, pianist and author Harry Pickens, and a variety of Kentucky-based arts and culture organizations, including Higher Ground Theater, Shakespeare Behind Bars and the Healing Walls Project.

Since 1987, nearly 7,000 talented high school sophomores and juniors have attended the GSA summer program. The 2021 program culminated with students performing work for each other, virtual exhibitions of art/performance created during the program, and the creation of material that students can use for college auditions/applications. Additionally, nearly 30 colleges and universities currently offer scholarships to alumni of GSA, including 20 in Kentucky.