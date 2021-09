The Runnin’ Dawgs Cross Country team ran in the Wayne County Invitational on Saturday, September, 18. Jed Groce, left, took fourth place in middle school run (3000 meter) with a time of 12:27 and Doyel Dominguez finished at 22:33 (5000 meter run) in the varsity division. Next run will be in Cumberland County on September 28.