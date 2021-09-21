J.G. Polson, 83, of Albany, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at his residence.

He was the son of the late Horace and Dean Sheffield Polson.

He was a member of Albany United Church of the Nazarene, and was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Moreland Polson, and a brother, Randall Polson.

He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Russell, Albany; two sisters: Mattie Denney, Albany, and Patsy Smith, New Castle, Indiana; two brothers, Everett (Martha) Polson, Albany, and Delbert (Brenda) Polston, of Indiana; four grandchildren: James (Emily) Russell, Amanda Russell, Jordan (Kailyn) Russell, and Kelli (Shawn) Abston; six great-grandchildren: Ally and Alex Abston, Gatlin and Kenlynn Russell, Knox and Kruze Thrasher.

Services were held Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Allen Polston and Bro. David Dorn officiating.

Burial was in the Craig Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.